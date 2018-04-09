Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Tiger Shroff kickstarts SOTY 2 to Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar’s BTS picture!

1. The most promising Student of the year, Tiger Shroff kickstarts the shooting of SOTY 2! #ShootModeOn

2. #YummYummInMyTummTumm! Anita Hassanandani’s food theory will make you love your life to the fullest.

3. #WeAreAFamily! This image of Ajay Devgn with family is a perfect example of what we call ‘Picture Perfect’.

Au revoir….. Paris! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

4. Roadie for life! Harshvardhan Rane is a complete bike person and this picture clearly depicts it all.

5. Taapsee Pannu looks absolutely amazing in this monochrome portrait.

6. Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar’s BTS fun on the sets of October! Varun is definitely a director’s actor.

7. Vivek Oberoi shared a picture with real ‘Tiger’ Jackie Shroff writing a sweet message for the father-son duo!

8. Jab Jatt met Bullet! Fukra actor Manjot Singh shared a picture with his bike.

Jatt and Bulliet 👳🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Manjot (@oyemanjot) on Apr 9, 2018 at 1:20am PDT

9. Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Cabinet minister Rajnath Singh as Bharat Ke Veer completes a year which has supported 159 families of our braveheart soldiers and their families!