1. The most promising Student of the year, Tiger Shroff kickstarts the shooting of SOTY 2! #ShootModeOn

2. #YummYummInMyTummTumm! Anita Hassanandani’s food theory will make you love your life to the fullest.

3. #WeAreAFamily! This image of Ajay Devgn with family is a perfect example of what we call ‘Picture Perfect’.

Au revoir….. Paris!

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

4. Roadie for life! Harshvardhan Rane is a complete bike person and this picture clearly depicts it all.

#Mumbai to #Deolali on #Lucifer for #Paltan 🏍 #bmwrninet #bmwscrambler

A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane) on

5. Taapsee Pannu looks absolutely amazing in this monochrome portrait.

6. Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar’s BTS fun on the sets of October! Varun is definitely a director’s actor.

7. Vivek Oberoi shared a picture with real ‘Tiger’ Jackie Shroff writing a sweet message for the father-son duo!

8. Jab Jatt met Bullet! Fukra actor Manjot Singh shared a picture with his bike.

Jatt and Bulliet 👳🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Manjot (@oyemanjot) on

9. Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Cabinet minister Rajnath Singh as Bharat Ke Veer completes a year which has supported 159 families of our braveheart soldiers and their families!

