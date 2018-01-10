Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Sussanne Khan’s birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan to Priyanka Chopra’s return in Quantico!

1. This is ex-tra special! Sussanne Khan has a special birthday wish for the sexiest man on this planet, Hrithik Roshan! She wants Hrithik to be her sunshine forever. This surely made us go aww!

2. …and Alex Parrish is back again in action! Priyanka Chopra is all set to stun us again with Quantico season 3.

3. It seems like they are shooting for something serious! Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangada Singh were caught on camera while shooting for the final schedule of Sahib Biwi Gangster 3.

Trending

4. Let’s get goofy together! Ileana D’Cruz shares a quirky throwback pictures on her Instagram account with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone.

5. Girls’ day out! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked with her bestie Namrata as they chill together.

6. Esha or Radhya? Esha shares her childhood picture on Instagram and she has captioned it as, ‘A glimpse of Radhya!!!’ Well Esha, hope we get to see Radhya’s first glimpse super soon.

A glimpse of Radhya !!!😄😜❤️ A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Jan 9, 2018 at 9:00pm PST

7. Lady with a class! The Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra looks classy as she shoots for a portfolio.