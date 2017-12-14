Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From stars walking the red carpet at the Masala awards to celebrating 16 Years Of K3G

1. Neil Nitin Mukesh looks handsome as he poses for a wedding attire brand.

2. Arjun Rampal shared his happiness by posting a picture of the Masala Award for the contribution to cinema.

3. Karan Johar Instagrammed a series of photos to celebrate #16YearsOfK3G

4. Divya Khosla Kumar was slaying it in a royal photo-shoot with a brand.

Trending

5. Sonakshi Sinha looked like a breath of fresh air in her latest photo.

6. Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt posed for a picture while vacationing in Dubai.

7. The new still of Aiyaary has Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee all suited up as army men.

8. The makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released the first look featuring Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan, and Sunny Singh.

9. Stars like Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, Mahira Khan and Daisy Shah rocked the red carpet of the Masala Awards.

10. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were snapped having a gala time with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar director Dibakar Banerjee.