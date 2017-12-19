Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Star Affair At The Rehearsal’s Of Zee Cine Awards

Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From stars prepping up for Zee Cinema awards to pictures from Pataudi Palace.

1. Actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar walked the ramp for the ace designer Neeta Lulla, who launched her Autumn-Winter 2017 collection in Pune.

2. Have a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s elegant and royal reception card.

3. Akshay Kumar’s Christmas look while enjoying his one month break from back to back shooting for his upcoming movies is amazing.

4. Karan Johar shared a picture on his Twitter account announcing the wrap of his short film starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Neha Dhupia.

5. The Kapoor’s are all set to celebrate Taimur’s first birthday at the Pataudi palace.

6. Here goes another poster from the much-awaited movie Mukkabaaz.

7. Rohan Mehra struck a pose for Avinash Gowariker’s black and white photoshoot.

8. A still from Katrina Kaif’s Zee Cine Awards rehearsal will keep you wanting for more.

9. Kabir Khan begins shooting of Amazon Video IN’s digital series The Forgotten Army.

10. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra had a gala time while rehearsing for Zee Cine Awards.

11. Sidharth Malhotra got clicked with his Zee Cine Awards back dancers.

12. Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi were caught candid on camera with Shiamak Davar.