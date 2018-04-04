Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp!From Salman Khan’s Race 3 wrap up picture to Deepika Padukone & Karan Johar’s shoot selfie!

1. Imtiaz Ali’s throwback picture from his school play is giving us nostalgia about our school days! Isn’t it?

2. I bet you don’t wanna miss such charming morning picture ever! Kartik Aaryan shared his cute picture.

Morning A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Apr 3, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

3. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a dhaaba selfie as she was enjoying her road trip! #DhabaSelfie

#DhabaSelfie #RoadieLife A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 3, 2018 at 8:43pm PDT

4. Sargun Mehta’s vacation picture in front of Ruins of St. Paul’s is nothing but amazing!

5. Dressed in a typical Punjabi attire, Taapsee Pannu’s pictures are all about her Desi Avatar! #DesiVibes

6. …and it’s a wrap for Team Race 3! Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Jacqueline Fernandez are back in the bay!

7. Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor’s dinner selfie is cutest thing on the internet today! Ek main aur ek tu, isn’t it? ;)