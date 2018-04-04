Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.
From Salman Khan's Race 3 wrap up picture to Deepika Padukone & Karan Johar's shoot selfie!
1. Imtiaz Ali’s throwback picture from his school play is giving us nostalgia about our school days! Isn’t it?
2. I bet you don’t wanna miss such charming morning picture ever! Kartik Aaryan shared his cute picture.
3. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a dhaaba selfie as she was enjoying her road trip! #DhabaSelfie
4. Sargun Mehta’s vacation picture in front of Ruins of St. Paul’s is nothing but amazing!
5. Dressed in a typical Punjabi attire, Taapsee Pannu’s pictures are all about her Desi Avatar! #DesiVibes
6. …and it’s a wrap for Team Race 3! Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Jacqueline Fernandez are back in the bay!
7. Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor’s dinner selfie is cutest thing on the internet today! Ek main aur ek tu, isn’t it? ;)
8. Amit Sadh’s picture with his furry brats is awesome pawww-some!
9. Mirror mirror, on the wall! Who’s the beautiful couple of ‘em all? We can’t get over this sweet mirror selfie of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary!
10. Like mother, like daughter! Tamannaah Bhatia is clearly a shadow of her mom and this throwback image tells us everything.
11. Adah Sharma is looking like as fresh as daisy in this picture!
12. They’re definitely the ‘It’ couple of Bollywood and this picture proves it all! Gauri Khan shares a Black and White image picture with hubby Shah Rukh Khan.
13. Fukras Are Back! Varun Sharma shares a travel image with his Fukrey brothers- Manjot Singh and Pulkit Samrat.
14. Relatable, isn’t it! Clicking selfies is a must for actors too just like us! The very gorgeous Deepika Padukone recently shot for an advertisement with ace director Karan Johar.
15. Baba Sanjay Dutt pays surprise visit to cheer for Suniel Shetty and Sohail Khan’s Mumbai Heroes. This is what friends are for!