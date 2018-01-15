Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Shilpa Shinde’s grand Bigg Boss 11 win to Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan’s Padman camaraderie!

1. Such a proud moment! Shilpa Shinde strikes a pose with her brother Ashutosh Shinde post winning a trophy for Bigg Boss Season 11. The glow on her face is quite visible!

2. PadMan & SalMan! Another major highlight of Bigg Boss 11 grand finale was Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s funny camaraderie. Akshay Kumar visited the reality television show to promote his upcoming film, Padman.

3. Udi Udi Jaaye, Dil Ki Patang Dekho, Udi Udi Jaaye! Shah Rukh Khan enjoys the festival of Makar Sankranti by flying a kite on the sets of his next anticipated film, Zero.

4. Donuts Binge! We love the way Priyanka Chopra is looking at the donuts. It seems that it’s her cheat day today!

5. Finally! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt start shooting for their first collaboration together, Gully Boy. We can’t wait to watch this film!

6. Happy faces! Rajkummar Rao starts shooting for his next, Stree. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and she will be joining the gang soonest!

7. Beauty with elegance! Sunny Leone looks beautiful and classy in this white dress.

8. Ali Fazal shoots for one of the world’s biggest photographer – Annie Lebowitz!

9. Rohit Shetty received an award for ‘A Director with a Difference’ at The Society Achievers Awards 2018!