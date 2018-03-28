Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Shah Rukh Khan’s thug life selfie to Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Faraar look!

Check it out:

1. Chilling scenes be like! Saqib Saleem shared an image with co-star Bobby Deol from the sets of Race 3.

2. Wohhoo!!! Ankita Lokhande looks mesmerising in this saree.

3. These intense looks have already built our curiosity! Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor shared stills from their upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

4. Shaheer Sheikh wishes Kushal Tandon with a funny caption. #AriesLove

5. Messy Hair, don’t Care! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared this picture from her London schedule of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

6. Actor Anupam Kher has a perfect fan boy moment when he shared his street photo shoot with ace actor and filmmaker Al Pacino!

7. Lips surely don’t lie! Mouni Roy is having best time of her life in Bulgaria and these pictures are a proof!

Sullen sunbathing faces ! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Mar 28, 2018 at 12:44am PDT

8. #WednesdayWisdom! Sushmita Sen’s positive morning selfie will surely boost your mid week blues!

9. King of Romance aka Shah Rukh Khan looks terrific in this selfie! #ThugLife