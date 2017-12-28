Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Salman Khan’s TZH Birthday Cake, Virushka’s Honeymoon Pic & More!

Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Salman Khan’s yummilicious birthday cake to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s unseen honeymoon picture!

Have a look:

1. To start with, Salman Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday and his birthday cake looked scrumptious! The cake was also embossed with Salman’s hit films including his recent blockbuster, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

2. After winning our hearts with their reception attire, a new honeymoon picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from Finland is doing the rounds! A member of the tour group organisers posted a picture with the newlyweds on his Instagram handle. And we must say that #Virushka look so happy together!

3. After Virushka’s grand wedding, there’s a new Jodi in the town! The very beautiful Surveen Chawla has finally announced her marriage after two years. She took to her Twitter account and posted a candid picture with her hubby!

4. The bubbly Kriti Kharbanda looks happy as she starts shooting for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse! #ShootingDiaries

5. Happy faces! Akshay Kumar is enjoying his South Africa holidays to the fullest with his good boy! <3

6. 75 years, really? Big B is ageing like a fine wine as he poses with a bicycle! Hai na?

7. It seems that the cutie Disha Patani is still in the Christmas mode! She looks fresh as a flower in this picture.

8. How to be mad? Learn it from the lovelies Rajkummar and Patralekhaa! The duo gets goofy on their vacation in Thailand.

9. Chillin’ like a boss! Alia Bhatt never fails to give us some party goals with her killer looks!

10. Jacqueline Fernandez’s pool game is on-point as she chills out with her fam!