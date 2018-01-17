Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Salman Khan’s wish for Ramesh Taurani to Padmaavat Tamil Poster.

1. As we know Salman Khan is a real yaaron ka yaar. On his buddy Ramesh Taurani’s birthday the superstar shared this pic from the sets of Race 3, which also can doubles as the first look of the cast from the film.

Wish you a very happy birthday @RameshTaurani . pic.twitter.com/KtQsCxRPP5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2018

2. Like they say there is a shade of red for every woman. But when it comes to our desi-bala Deepika Padukone shade is irrelevant, red is just her color af! She is killing in this red dress for a brand photo shoot in France.

[PICS] Deepika Padukone shooting with French model Aurelien Muller for L’Oréal Paris ❤ pic.twitter.com/e7i5hHq0ID — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) January 16, 2018

3. Lisa Haydon’s little angel looks so adorable in her deep slumber.

Particularly Angelic While Sleeping 😋 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 15, 2018 at 2:01pm PST

4. Someone is ageing so gracefully! This rugged look of Shah Rukh Khan makes him look even more desirable.

Traffic maketh you a photo editor…besides late for work… pic.twitter.com/xlvHKY93Xf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2018

5. Ajay Devgn’s forte is intense characters which he portrays with unmatched flare. Here is his first look from the movie Raid where he will be seen as an income tax officer.

6. Winning friends is an art and Priyanka Chopra is a pro at it. These pictures from sets of Quantico 3 are a proof of that she is everyone’s dear buddy on the sets of the show.

7. Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share the Tamil poster from their controversial movie Padmaavat, which will also release in Tamil alongside Hindi.

8. The star in making Ananya Pandey, Chunky Pandey’s daughter, is growing up to be a real diva. Check out the photos from photo shoot she has done for the US edition of Vanity Fair, if you don’t believe us.



9. Here is Sonakshi Sinha giving you travel goals, in case you want some time to yourself and go on a solo trip.