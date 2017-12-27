Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Salman’s new movie announcement to the cutest family photo of Shahid and Mira.

1. Shah Rukh Khan wished the star couple Virat and Anushka in a very cute way along with a photo of the reception!

2. Katrina Kaif and MS Dhoni headed to Salman’s Panvel farmhouse for his Birthday celebration right after Virushka’s reception

3. Lara Bhupathi shared the most adorable picture of herself with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter! Captioned it “season to be jolly”

4. Raveena showed her love for jungles by sharing a picture from her vacation location! #JungleLove

5. Parched actress Surveen Chawla finally declared her marriage with Akshay Thakker by sharing a dreamy picture.

6. Bharti Instagrammed an adorable picture with hubby Harsh while they were honeymooning in Budapest! #SoCute

7. On Salman Khan’s birthday, T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri announce their collaboration to produce Salman Khan-starrer Bharat to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

8. Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna shared a moment in Cape Town, the couple is out for vacations! #HolidayTime

9. Mira Kapoor gave us family goals by sharing a family photo with Shahid Kapoor and Misha! #WarmWinterLove