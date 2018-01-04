Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup including Priyanka Chopra & more.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Priyanka Chopra’s behind the scenes photo to Padman’s new stills!

1. Priyanka Chopra shoots in the chilly weather of NYC for Quantico! #WhatStyle

2. Sushant Singh Rajput posted a gym snap for promoting a shoe brand!

3. Neil Nitin Mukesh Instagrammed an adorable collage wishing his mother Happy Birthday! #SoCute

Trending

4. The makers of Padman released fresh stills from their new song Hu Ba Hu!

5. Tiger Shroff unveiled the poster of Baaghi 2 which will now release on March 30th.

6. Shatrughan Sinha and Son Luv Sinha Spend New Year In Dubai.