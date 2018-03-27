Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Jab We Met’ moment, Nushrat Bharucha reliving childhood & much more!

1. #Throwback! Actress Nushrat Bharucha, who is tasting the success of her film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, shared this cute picture describing her 1st stage experience.

My 1st theatre experience turned to stage fright! Walked on stage dressed as Ms. Hawaii, froze & walked out without saying a word. To this day, I feel performing for a live audience is challenging & I’m in awe of all artists who do it effortlessly. #Respect #WorldTheatreDay pic.twitter.com/3ijwdMWs6e — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) March 27, 2018

2. Shoot Mode On! Check out this on location images from the sets of Milan Talkies featuring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath.

3. Veteran Actress Neetu Singh with hubby Rishi Kapoor had a gala time at Cirque Du Soleil, Canada. #CoupleGoals

4. Kartik Aaryan had a perfect ‘Jab We Met’ moment with Kareena kapoor Khan at designer Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Singapore! *Hearts Popping Out of Our Eyes*

Jab we met A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 27, 2018 at 2:59am PDT

5. Abhishek Bachchan had a tryst with two little painters in Patiala on the sets of Manmarziyaan!

6. Boman Irani had a KILLER experience while shooting for a stunt for movie Total Dhamaal!

7. Royalty and power in single frame! Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar pose with Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani for the media at their engagement party!

8. #DreamyGirl! Actress Mouni Roy shared a picture perfect dreamy image on Instagram.