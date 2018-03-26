Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.
Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest still from Dhadak to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s kiss of Neon!
1. This is heart-warming! Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional message for his mother on her death anniversary!
As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I’m certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys…wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength…I don’t know if I’m doing a decent job at it but I’m taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings…can’t believe it’s been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it…love u forever and beyond…
2. Sporty Chic! Saiyami Kher knows how to slay the sporty look with her natural hair.
3. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s selfie will surely compell you to emrace your wadrobe with neon colors! #KissOfNeon
4. Get ready for a fun ride with Farhan Akhtar as he shares a quirky picture on Instagram!
Trending
5. Yami Gautam is here to wipe out #MondayBlues with her bright smile!
6. #SunKissed! The gorgeous Anita Hassanandani shines bright with her YHM co-stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Aly Goni.
Let the SunShine as we Shine! 🌞 @Divyanka_T @AlyGoni pic.twitter.com/mqNrkA35p6
— Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) March 26, 2018
7. Shooting scenes be like! Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter snapped from the sets of Dhadak in Kolkata.
8. But first, let me take a selfie or groupfie! ;) Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are on a promotion spree for their upcoming movie, Baaghi 2.
9. Lips Don’t Lie! Priyanka Chopra’s room selfie will surely make you adore her more and more!