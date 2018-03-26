Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest still from Dhadak to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s kiss of Neon!

1. This is heart-warming! Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional message for his mother on her death anniversary!

2. Sporty Chic! Saiyami Kher knows how to slay the sporty look with her natural hair.

3. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s selfie will surely compell you to emrace your wadrobe with neon colors! #KissOfNeon

Living #NeonDreams A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 26, 2018 at 3:02am PDT

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 26, 2018 at 12:33am PDT

4. Get ready for a fun ride with Farhan Akhtar as he shares a quirky picture on Instagram!

5. Yami Gautam is here to wipe out #MondayBlues with her bright smile!

6. #SunKissed! The gorgeous Anita Hassanandani shines bright with her YHM co-stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Aly Goni.

7. Shooting scenes be like! Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter snapped from the sets of Dhadak in Kolkata.

#dhadak #monday A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Mar 25, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

8. But first, let me take a selfie or groupfie! ;) Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are on a promotion spree for their upcoming movie, Baaghi 2.

❤ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 26, 2018 at 12:48am PDT

9. Lips Don’t Lie! Priyanka Chopra’s room selfie will surely make you adore her more and more!