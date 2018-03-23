Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Injured Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra shoot To Amitabh Bachchan’s Family Time.

Check it out:

1. Smile. Pose. Repeat. Katrina Kaif shares her gorgeous picture on Instagram.

Lights 📷 …. and pose 💃

2. Sanya Malhotra shares a pic of her travel buddy, Ayushmann Khurrana engrossed in a book.

Mr Khurrana with his किताब… @ayushmannk

3. Anita Hassanandani Reddy celebrates her hubby’s birthday, along with her YHM co-stars. #HappyFaces

4. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Varun Dhawan get ready to set set the stage on fire, on the grand finale of Super Dancer. VD was there to promote his upcoming film, October!

5. Amitabh Bachchan shares somes quality time with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

…. home where the love is ..

6. An injured shoulder can’t stop her. Alia Bhatt completes the first schedule for her upcoming movie Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt

