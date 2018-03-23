Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.
Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Injured Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra shoot To Amitabh Bachchan’s Family Time.
Check it out:
1. Smile. Pose. Repeat. Katrina Kaif shares her gorgeous picture on Instagram.
2. Sanya Malhotra shares a pic of her travel buddy, Ayushmann Khurrana engrossed in a book.
3. Anita Hassanandani Reddy celebrates her hubby’s birthday, along with her YHM co-stars. #HappyFaces
4. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Varun Dhawan get ready to set set the stage on fire, on the grand finale of Super Dancer. VD was there to promote his upcoming film, October!
Had this livewire @varundvn on the sets of #superdancer2 to promote his new film #October . Amazing energy today, can’t believe he picked me up😮🙀💃🏽😂We did an impromptu act.. must watch it on Saturday only on @sonytvofficial .. we go live to announce the winner that night.. too excited .#grandfinale #hero #varundhawan #crazystuff #instagood #instapic
5. Amitabh Bachchan shares somes quality time with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
6. An injured shoulder can’t stop her. Alia Bhatt completes the first schedule for her upcoming movie Brahmastra.