Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Ranbir Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan attending Bunty Walia’s birthday to Amitabh Bachchan’s picture challenge, here’s all you need to know!

1. Reel n Real ‘love’! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who oozed out a sizzling chemistry in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was spotted with her reel and real love, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. This amazing trio made several heads turn as they made their appearance together!

2. It’s Christmas and how can we forget our own Ileana D’ Cruz! This bold and sexy actress shared a picture on her Instagram account and guess what? Ileana just confirmed that she got married to her long time beau, Andrew Kneebone! Ileana gave the ‘bokeh effect’ picture credits to her boyfriend and tagged it as, ‘Photo by hubby.’

3. It seems that travel is bae for our celebs too! Harshvardhan Kapoor looks cool in his beach look as he poses with a surfer in his hand!

4.This couple is made in heaven! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor simply look gorgeous together. Mira looks like a royal princess in a beige colour lehnga whereas Shahid is colour coordinating with his better half, taking our hearts away!

5. Nargis Fakhri, who is busy with her film Torbaaz, has managed to celebrate Christmas this year. Nargis was seen holidaying with her director friend Matt Alonzo in North Alaska and she looked like a happy soul!

Trending

6. Our own Desi Girl urf Priyanka Chopra is back in town! After a long time, the global icon and daddy’s li’l girl celebrated the Christmas Eve with her family.



7. Mandatory Christmas check-in! The lovely duo, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover never fails to make us jealous by their pictures. Karan posted a picture with Bipasha and gang as they met for Christmas lunch.



8. So, Big B is here! At the age of 75, Amitabh Bachchan’s zeal is what keeps us happy and content. Big B gives a challenge to his followers to spot him in his high school’s picture! Can we even think of something like that at this age?



9. Christmas is the flavour of the month! (not literally) Kajol shared a lovely selfie on her Instagram account with a mandate Christmas status. Her smile is shiny bright like a sun!



10. This picture is perfect to end with! Sussanne Khan shares a picture with her son as they spend a great time holidaying together in France.



11. Vidyut Jammwal celebrates Christmas with his new Buddy!