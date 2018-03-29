Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Varun Dhawan & Banita Sandhu’s innocent love to Sushant Singh Rajput as Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger!

1. #LoveIsInTheAir: These stills of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu from October will surely give you the warmth of love!

2. Akshay Kumar chills with his partner-in-crime from Hera Pheri Suniel Shetty! #RajuMeetsShyam

3. When Sushant Singh Rajput looked like a mirror image of Shah Rukh Khan #DoppelgangerFeels!

4. Mouni Roy shared a cute picture with her girlfriend Sanjeeda Sheikh. #BFFGoals

Girlfriend ❤️ @iamsanjeeda 👭 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Mar 28, 2018 at 10:44pm PDT

5. Madhuri Dixit Nene gives a sneak peek of her upcoming movie BucketList. What a candid picture!

6. Sunkissed! Anushka Sharma’s glowing picture will surely pump up your Thursday.

Hola ! 🤩🧚🏻‍♀️☀️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:21am PDT

7. Taapsee Pannu’s sweet message for her sister will make you miss your sissy poo. Sister Before Mister!