Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.
Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Varun Dhawan & Banita Sandhu’s innocent love to Sushant Singh Rajput as Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger!
1. #LoveIsInTheAir: These stills of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu from October will surely give you the warmth of love!
2. Akshay Kumar chills with his partner-in-crime from Hera Pheri Suniel Shetty! #RajuMeetsShyam
3. When Sushant Singh Rajput looked like a mirror image of Shah Rukh Khan #DoppelgangerFeels!
4. Mouni Roy shared a cute picture with her girlfriend Sanjeeda Sheikh. #BFFGoals
Trending
5. Madhuri Dixit Nene gives a sneak peek of her upcoming movie BucketList. What a candid picture!
6. Sunkissed! Anushka Sharma’s glowing picture will surely pump up your Thursday.
7. Taapsee Pannu’s sweet message for her sister will make you miss your sissy poo. Sister Before Mister!