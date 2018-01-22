Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Dutt’s wrap up photo to Disha Patani’s hot avatar, let’s see the highlights of today.

1. Rajkumar Hirani shared a picture from the sets of Dutt biopic while the cast wrapped up the shoot. #DuttsTheWay

2. Disha Patani looked like a dream donning JADE by Monica and Karishma at the wedding junction show. #SoHot

3. Alia Bhatt was spotted enjoying with her friend at her best friend’s wedding.

4. Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie with a pristine white snow-clad landscape in the backdrop. The actor is currently in Davos to receive an honour at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards.

5. Amitabh Bachchan unveils the Mumbai Police calendar.

6. Karisma Kapoor posed for a perfect picture while she was vacationing in Jodhpur.

7. Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo to express her happiness of being a part of team Stree.

8. Shraddha Kapoor inaugurated The Wedding Junction Show and also walked for Anita Dongre.

9. Ileana D’cruz shared a cute throwback picture with Anil Kapoor. #MubarakanTimes

10. Rishi Kapoor reunited with his old friends Danny Denzongpa, Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Paintal and Ranjeet.

11. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, the lead pair of Shoojit Sircar’s October, shot for the film’s promotional campaign at an outdoor location.