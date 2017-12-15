Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Bollywood diva’s partying the night out to Kangana Ranaut’s new avatar.

1. The gorgeous Kangana Ranaut slays at an event with her dark coloured lipstick look.

2. The Bollywood diva’s sizzled at Malaika Arora’s Pre-Christmas party while posing for a picture.

3. Diljit Dosanjh shared an adorable picture of his childhood.

4. Karan Johar along with the ladies having some fun at Malaika’s party last night.

5. Disha Patani being her beautiful self in a picture she shared on her Instagram account.

6. The Sanjay Dutt Biopic team in a group picture along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani wrapping their Cape Town shooting schedule.

7. Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Honeymoon Picture Will Make You Go Aww!

8. The Bike-Buddies: John Abraham & Harshvardhan Rane

9. Richa Chadha celebrates the success of Fukrey Returns with a new car