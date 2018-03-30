Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Disha Patani’s sibling love to Jackie Dada’s Ram-Lakhan moment!

1. That look though! Aditi Rao Hydari look mesmerising in this navy blue and white attire.

2. #FlashbackFridays! When Ram met Lakhan! Jackie Shroff shared a throwback picture with Ram Lakhan co-star Anil Kapoor.

Bhidu A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

3. #HairGoalsBeLike! This 60’s inspired look of Nia Sharma is enough to pump you to dress up and rock the world!

4. Adah Sharma is having pawww-some Friday with her cute little furry friends! Aren’t they adorable?

5. Eyes are doing the talk! Anushka Sharma’s ethnic look is so ethereal!