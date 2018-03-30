Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.
Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Disha Patani’s sibling love to Jackie Dada’s Ram-Lakhan moment!
1. That look though! Aditi Rao Hydari look mesmerising in this navy blue and white attire.
2. #FlashbackFridays! When Ram met Lakhan! Jackie Shroff shared a throwback picture with Ram Lakhan co-star Anil Kapoor.
3. #HairGoalsBeLike! This 60’s inspired look of Nia Sharma is enough to pump you to dress up and rock the world!
4. Adah Sharma is having pawww-some Friday with her cute little furry friends! Aren’t they adorable?
5. Eyes are doing the talk! Anushka Sharma’s ethnic look is so ethereal!
6. Family First! Disha Patani shared the picture with her siblings amidst the release of Baaghi 2.
7. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is surely sun’s favourite. Don’t believe us? Here’s the proof!
8. Sexiness Overloaded! Bigg Boss 11 fame Benafsha Soonawalla’s oomph factor will compel you to see her more and more.
9. Ileana D’Cruz looked like a innocent kid in this monochrome picture. #HappyPuppy
10. Such a awwwww moment! Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of her munchkin Inaaya Naumi with hubby Kunal celebrating Inaaya’s #halfbirthay!