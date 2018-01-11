Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.
Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Disha Patani’s oh-so-hot avatar to Ranbir Kapoor’s special date last night.
1. Priyanka Chopra slays it in style on the sets of Quantico season 3. Those shades of PC are to die for!
2. Disha Patani is killing it in this oh-so-hot quirky avatar of hers.
3. Meet Ranbir Kapoor’s date from last night. Little Samaira steals the thunder in this picture from mamu Ranbir.
4. Introducing to you Farah Khan’s gang from her last night birthday party. So many stars in one picture, omg!
5. Looks like someone had fun last night. This picture tells us these Bollywood ladies partied their hearts out last night.
Trending
6. Real Anand celebrates reel Anand’s birthday. Anand Kumar celebrated Hritik’s birthday with his students at his coaching institute in Patna.
अभी कुछ देर पहले सुपर 30 परिवार और रितिक रौशन फैन्स क्लब के बच्चों ने रितिक रौशन के जन्मदिवस पर एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया | रितिक जी हमलोगों की शुभकामनायें हमेशा आपके साथ हैं | pic.twitter.com/bVgAWQnDhh
— Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) January 10, 2018