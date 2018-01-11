Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Disha Patani’s oh-so-hot avatar to Ranbir Kapoor’s special date last night.

1. Priyanka Chopra slays it in style on the sets of Quantico season 3. Those shades of PC are to die for!

2. Disha Patani is killing it in this oh-so-hot quirky avatar of hers.

😎 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 10, 2018 at 6:50am PST

3. Meet Ranbir Kapoor’s date from last night. Little Samaira steals the thunder in this picture from mamu Ranbir.

❤️ @brat.man missed u A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:01am PST

4. Introducing to you Farah Khan’s gang from her last night birthday party. So many stars in one picture, omg!

5. Looks like someone had fun last night. This picture tells us these Bollywood ladies partied their hearts out last night.

Tig nights 🥂 @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 10, 2018 at 10:01am PST

Trending

6. Real Anand celebrates reel Anand’s birthday. Anand Kumar celebrated Hritik’s birthday with his students at his coaching institute in Patna.

अभी कुछ देर पहले सुपर 30 परिवार और रितिक रौशन फैन्स क्लब के बच्चों ने रितिक रौशन के जन्मदिवस पर एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया | रितिक जी हमलोगों की शुभकामनायें हमेशा आपके साथ हैं | pic.twitter.com/bVgAWQnDhh — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) January 10, 2018

7. #BareillyKiBarfiReunion: Kriti Sanon and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have a chatty outing.

8. Cheers to 27 years of friendship. Varun Dhawan gives us friendship goals with his chaddi buddy from childhood.

9. That’s why we say monochrome is swag! Bhumi Pednekar shows some real class and elegance with this picture of hers.

10. Growing Old is Mandatory, but Growing up is Optional! Sushant goes by this quote in this picture and chose to bring out the child in him.