1. Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha will be seen on the latest episode of Vogue Bffs. They posed with the host Neha Dhupia. #SoCute

2. Esha Gupta shares a sleek picture from her latest photoshoot.

3. Father –Daughter duo, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya were caught candid and we must say they look very adorable! #Goals

4. Taapsee Pannu landed in Hyderabad to start her new project which will be her 10th Telugu film.

5. Mira Rajput was spotted with daughter Misha, the duo were out for shopping! #GirlsDayOut

6. Aamir Khan Gives The Mahurat Clap For Total Dhamaal!

7. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao share a picture while they start their new project together!

