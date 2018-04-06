Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Diana Penty’s friday feels to Alia Bhatt’s gym motivation!

1. Diana Penty gives us a perfect boredom fix! #FridayFeels

2. A walk to remember! Amit Sadh feels nostalgic about the city Ahmedabad!

3. What a woww! Ankita Lokhande knows how to slay it with all her looks.

4. Orange is the new Black! Rannvijay Singh is back to rule the television.

Guess who's back… #mtvtrollpolice

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on

5. Esha Gupta ‘beats the heat’ with this sultry picture! #StayHydrated

Pomegranates are so 2017 😉 🍉

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

