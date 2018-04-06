Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Diana Penty’s friday feels to Alia Bhatt’s gym motivation!

1. Diana Penty gives us a perfect boredom fix! #FridayFeels

2. A walk to remember! Amit Sadh feels nostalgic about the city Ahmedabad!

3. What a woww! Ankita Lokhande knows how to slay it with all her looks.

4. Orange is the new Black! Rannvijay Singh is back to rule the television.

5. Esha Gupta ‘beats the heat’ with this sultry picture! #StayHydrated