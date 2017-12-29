Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Alia Bhatt’s dreamy pictures to Saifeena’s vacation picture with baby Taimur.

1. Divya Khosla Kumar was seen enjoying some quality time with family in Dubai! #VacationTime

2. Tiger Shroff clicked a selfie flaunting his body. But why is your maid also in the picture, Tiger? #Haha

3. Alia Bhatt shared some dreamy photos while she’s busy vacationing with her Bffs in Bali #ChillingWithBuddies

4. Jacqueline Fernandez gave some cute poses with friends on her vacation!

Trending

5. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan posed cutely for a family picture in Switzerland

6. Intense selfie is it? Harshvardhan donned his beard in his selfie! #BeardGoals

7. Karisma Kapoor showed off her holiday style to give some Christmas vibes

8. Sidharth gave a pose in his Instagram photo cherishing the last working day of the year

9. Shilpa Shetty Kundra expressed her cute motherhood feelings by posting an adorable photo.