1. In this picture, Varun Dhawan is seen flaunting his chiseled body as he holidays in abroad and enjoys the New Years to the fullest!

#Riseup A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 1, 2018 at 9:04pm PST

Sea Sand and God’s creatures A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 31, 2017 at 1:37am PST

SEA 🌊 BOBBIN A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 31, 2017 at 12:19am PST

2. Oh-so-hot! This picture of Disha Patani from Sri Lanka is jaw-dropping! She looks sexy AF in this bikini attire. She is holidaying and spending the New Years with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. In a picture shared by Tiger, we can’t get over his carved body!

Heaven☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

☀️😊 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

Son of a 🏖 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:19am PST

3. So many good looking faces sharing the same frame! Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid a visit to Gauri Khan at her store, Gauri Khan Designs.

4. #HOTCOUPLEALERT! Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber are chillin’ like a boss at the New Year’s bash!

Lounging with a hottie! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:00am PST

5. Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who’s The Cutest Of All! Taimur Ali Khan is the CUTEST, ADORABLE & CHARMING kid ever! His smile is enough to melt our hearts!! <3

6. 2018 is all smiles for the newlyweds love birds, Anushka and Virat! The duo is having a great time in Cape Town.

7. Such a cute poser! Granddad Amitabh Bachchan steals the show by donning baby Aaradhya’s tiara hair band! Aaradhya is all in a mischievous mood!

8. …and the most stylish couple award goes to!!!! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They lookk stunning in their New Year bash attire! #Saifeena

9. New Year over, all set for work! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are already in Israel to shoot for their next Brahmastra! It seems that this duo takes the ‘Work is commitment’ thing way too seriously!

[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted with fans at Tel Aviv. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/Ut4eAFkOgG — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) January 1, 2018

10. This looks scary! R Madhavan is all set for his web series, Breathe. This poster is so intriguing that we cannot wait for its teaser to come out!