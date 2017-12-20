Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup. Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From the sets of Torbaaz to Taimur Ali Khan’s Birthday Pictures!

1. Alia Bhatt posted a picture of her cat which she captioned as “ Mother Of Cat” #SoCute

2. Huma Qureshi shared a monochrome picture from her latest photoshoot!

3. Richa Chadha looked hot while she posed in a yellow dress! #PicturePerfect

4. Aayush Sharma visited Gujarat to get into his Loveratri character. #Recce

5. Amruta Arora posted an adorable picture of her kids posing with Birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan to wish the little tot happy birthday!

6. Photos of Virat and Anushka are floating on the internet! The couple is back to Delhi after their honeymoon for their reception!

7. Karisma Kapoor Instagrammed cute photos of Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday who turns one today!

8. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra shoot at the Indo-Nepal border for their upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

9. Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of himself with his wife while he shoots in Kyrgyzstan for Torbaaz!

10. Nargis Fakhri shared a dreamy photo from the sets of Torbaaz.

11. Saqib Saleem’s latest photoshoot pictures make us drool!

