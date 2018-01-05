Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Priyanka Chopra’s pouty lips to Misha Kapoor’s overloading cuteness!

Have a look:

1. Priyanka Chopra’s pout game is on-point! Even her messy looks make her look sexy. <3

2. Yay, it’s playtime! The cutest Misha Kapoor was spotted having fun in the park with mommy Mira Kapoor and her friends.

3. The all-rounder daddy cool! Trishala Dutt posts a cutest selfie with her darling dad, Sanjay Dutt.

4. Wink wink! Kriti Sanon looks stylish and party ready as she takes a selfie.

5. Is another Bollywood debut on the cards? Yami Gautam’s lil one Surilie Singh takes her first step towards her dreams as she gets a portfolio made by Avinash Gowariker.

6. It’s all smiles for them! Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra reunite with their Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

7. A throwback to the good old days! Ajay Devgn looks so confused in this picture :P

8. Water baby wants to go back in time! Parineeti Chopra shares a throwback picture from her holidays.

9. The fanboy moment! We think it is high time that The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson and Varun Dhawan do a film together. Just wonder how the film will be!

10. Remembering Shashi Kapoor Ji! Anurag Kashyap launches a calendar paying tribute to one of the most loved veteran actor.

11. Awwiee!! They look so happy together <3 The Daddy cool Karan Johar strikes a pose with his little munchkins, Roohi and Yash.

