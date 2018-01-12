Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Kangana and Karan posing together to Suhana’s viral photo!

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Dubai for the promotion of a brand. She wore a glamorous blue gown!

2. Arbaaz Khan shared a throwback picture with his brothers Sohail Khan and Salman Khan #BroGoals

3. Daisy Shah shared a picture from the sets of Race 3!

4. Take a look at Kangana’s lavish bungalow at Manali! Courtesy: KanganaFanClub

5. Kangana and Karan were spotted at a TV show where both looked quite friendly! Interesting!

Trending

6. Manjot is having the time of his life while vacationing in Kashmir

7. Richa launches a cocktail named after her character -Bholi Bhali Punjaban

8. Suhana Khan learns cooking! The cute picture went viral on the internet!

9. Sanjay Dutt and team wrapped up the shoot of Race 3!

10. Cute picture of Taimur with his parents was found! #AWWDORABLE