Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Bipasha Basu’s Funfilled Birthday Bash to Alia Bhatt’s Ravishing Purple Flowy Gown.

1. Jaa Simran Jee Lee Apni Zindagi! Aren’t we reminded of DDLJ by this still from Padman.

2. This lovely dovey couple’s monkey love on the eve of Bipasha’s birthday. Awwww they are just so adorable!

3. Oh so hot! Sayani Gupta rocks the night with her girl gang in this super sexy dress.

Contours PC: @paramitagh A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:59am PST

4. These gully boys headed by Ranveer Singh show off some real swag!

5. That after marriage glow on Anushka’s face, boy! Back to work on the set of Zero, Anushka shared this pic all geared up to take on her professional life.

6. All smiles for a carfie. Here’s Kriti Sanon having some funtime with her sister.

Trending

7. All the way from Bangkok, Sonakshi teases us with this pawsome picture of this fur ball.

8. Siddharth Malhotra stealing some moments of peace in between the hectic promotions of Aiyaary.

Sunday well spent! #Aiyaary A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jan 7, 2018 at 5:40am PST

9. Dressed in this ravishing purple flowy gown for her friend’s wedding celebration, Alia Bhatt is here to steal hearts.

.@aliaa08 spotted in Bandra attending a friend’s wedding function… She sure looks like a million dollar in her purple attire! pic.twitter.com/vYj7VdHwtf — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) January 8, 2018

10. Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture while dropping his kids off at the airport.

11. How sexy the colour black can make you look, Priyanka shows you in this picture.

12. The super cute Khemu family with their lil one making memories together.