Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Amitabh Bachchan greeting his fans to stars celebrating 25 years of Zee.

1. Oh my my! Is that Alia Bhatt we see in the picture? Her head covered with a scarf, this new avatar of Alia from he sets of Gully Boy just caught us off guard.

2. Amitabh Bachchan is not the one who forgets to credit his success to his fans. Caught on camera is the legend on the gates of his house Jalsa, where unfailingly every Sunday he comes to greet his well-wishers and fans.

3. Sonakshi Sinha rejuvenating in the Pattaya Floating Market, feeding her tiny buddies with some yummy food.

4. This classic combo of the white shirt but with an interesting twist paired with black trousers is giving Sonam Kapoor a super classy retro look.

5. The hottie is back with another sexy picture of his. Sushant Singh Rajput shared this monochrome image of him making us all go weak in the knees.

Trending

6. How can Yami ever go wrong, when it comes to style? This white colored slit dress which Yami Gautam wore to celebrate 25 years of Zee is the deadly combo of class and elegance.

7. #FashionGoals. This gentleman you see in the picture can put any fashionista to shame with his uber cool style sense. Karan Johar made a statement by matching his super funky shoes with a classic black suit for the Society Awards.

8. Aditi Rao Hydari joined his friend and ex-co-star Farhan Akhtar on stage during his performance at IIT Chennai. Awwwww look at their happy faces!

9. OMG! So many stars in one picture. B-Town came together to celebrate 25 years of Zee and the picture says it all how fun the night was for them.

10.Baby Inaaya steals the thunder from Mommie Soha Ali Khan in this adorable picture.