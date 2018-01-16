Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.
Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Amitabh Bachchan greeting his fans to stars celebrating 25 years of Zee.
1. Oh my my! Is that Alia Bhatt we see in the picture? Her head covered with a scarf, this new avatar of Alia from he sets of Gully Boy just caught us off guard.
2. Amitabh Bachchan is not the one who forgets to credit his success to his fans. Caught on camera is the legend on the gates of his house Jalsa, where unfailingly every Sunday he comes to greet his well-wishers and fans.
3. Sonakshi Sinha rejuvenating in the Pattaya Floating Market, feeding her tiny buddies with some yummy food.
7. #FashionGoals. This gentleman you see in the picture can put any fashionista to shame with his uber cool style sense. Karan Johar made a statement by matching his super funky shoes with a classic black suit for the Society Awards.