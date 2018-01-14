The year 2017 was full of surprises! We saw some big films getting panned at the box office, whereas films with high content did wonders.

Content and script played a key role in the previous year. Filmmakers gave us films which had an impact on the society and broke some stereotypes. We have listed below some of the directors who made films with a difference. Vote for your favourite director from the list of our nominations!

Check it out:

Suresh Triveni: Tumhari Sulu

Tumhari Sulu was a lighthearted and entertaining film of 2017. Director Suresh Triveni’s magic in the film was completely visible. Being a debutant director, the kind of film he made was unbelievable! The story of Vidya Balan as Sulu was so relatable and lovable. This film gave a wonderful message about women empowerment.

Amit Masurkar: Newton

This film was a gem gifted by director Amit Masurkar to the industry. The plot of the story revolved around voting issues in rural areas and he showed it by adding a little humour to it. Rajkummar Rao was the perfect fit to play his character. Newton delivered an important message about the importance of voting in today’s time.

Alankrita Srivastava: Lipstick Under my Burkha

After fighting hard with the censors, Alankrita Srivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha finally saw the light of the day. This film was critically acclaimed in several film festivals. This film showed the stories of four women who struggle in their daily lives and can’t live on their own terms. With this film, several stereotypes were broken about a woman. Alankrita deserves a salute for making such film.

Vikramaditya Motwane: Trapped

There are some directors who do a little work but memorable one. After some breathtaking movies like Udaan & Lootera, Vikramaditya Motwane was back with a film whose basic premise was a man getting trapped to death in his own house. The film could’ve crossed the line of boringness to be one dull affair but Motwane had done his homework pretty well. Keeping us intrigued till the end, he tackled every cinematic liberty so well delivering more than promised. Having Rajkummar Rao delivering one of his best performances in a film such as this, what else a director needs?

Sankalp Reddy: The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack was a different film in itself. This film is India’s first underwater film. Director Sankalp Reddy has shot each and every scene with such perfection. Even the submarine used in the film looks so real. The whole film is shown underwater and the kind of struggles the actor face after their submarine gets damaged is just so amazing. Even the VFX effects and sound is on-point.

Avinash Das: Anarkali of Aarah

Just in his debut film, Avinash Das has shown the ‘No Means No’ concept just like Pink did. With this film, he proved that he is a new brave voice with a refreshing take on women and their sexuality.