Last week filmmaker Dinesh Vijan announced his upcoming project Badlapur 2 with a female protagonist and we reported that. Yesterday, stories started cropping up that the Raabta director has said that there will be no female protagonist in Badlapur 2. Amid such confusion, we decided to talk to Dinesh Vijan himself and get to know the right piece of information.

Will Badlapur 2 have a female lead or will it not? In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Dinesh Vijan said, “I very clearly said that Badlapur 2 has a female lead. I have been misquoted. I’ll put something out sooner or later. Just like I mentioned in an earlier interview with you, Badlapur 2 will have a female lead as per its script and we will start working on the film’s casting after Raabta’s release.”

There have also been reports claiming that Deepika Padukone is going to be the female lead of Badlapur 2. Is this true? He said, “We have not yet decided on the film’s cast. I am focusing on Raabta now, the release date of which is nearing. As soon as Raabta is released, we will start working on the casting of Badlapur 2.”

In an interview with Koimoi last week, the filmmaker had announced Badlapur 2 as one of his upcoming projects and had very clearly mentioned that the film is going to have a female protagonist.

Vijan, who is a renowned film producer in Bollywood, has donned the director’s hat for the first time in Raabta. His directorial debut film Raabta stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead and is slated to release on 9th June.

Vijan’s latest production Hindi Medium is doing pretty good at the box office. The film starring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar opened to rave reviews on 19th May and has collected Rs 39.55 crores till date!