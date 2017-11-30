Know Why Ranbir Kapoor Has Asked For Last Minute Changes In Sanjay Dutt Biopic

We all are so excited to see Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt biopic as he has left no stone unturned to reach that level. When his looks from the sets went viral, Ranbir looked carbon copy of Sanjay Dutt in it.

The Dutt Biopic is helmed by the most renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and that’s the reason why we can’t wait for this film to release soon.

Hirani and Ranbir’s pairing will definitely do wonders on the big screen as well as at the box office. The Dutt biopic, tentatively titled Sanju, is all set to release in March next year. The whole team has already shot for the film and they decided to show some scenes from the film to a few distributors and exhibitors from all over the country. The responses are extraordinary and guess what? We are not surprised! An exhibitor revealed to DNA said, “The Sanjay Dutt biopic might change the whole game for Ranbir. They have just shown us a few scenes and a song and Ranbir is unbelievable.”

Now, the buzz is that even Ranbir has also seen few scenes from the biopic and he was contented after watching them. But the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has requested Rajkumar Hirani to re-shoot few scenes again. A source reveals, “Ranbir knows this will be his big ticket film. So he wants everything to be just perfect. Apparently, Ranbir wants to do even better than he already has. That’s about it.”

Well, after his last film tanked at the box office, Ranbir is making sure that everything goes right with the Dutt biopic!

On the work front, Ranbir has been also roped in for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is the first part of superhero trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.