Recently, actor Rajkummar Rao got injured and fractured his leg on the sets of Farah Khan’s show, Lip Sing Battle. He fractured his leg while rehearsing for the show.

As you guys might be aware that Rao was shooting for his next, Fanney Khan, but now he has been asked to take rest for a while.

Reports are that actors Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be shooting for their solo portions until the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor recovers. When producer Prernaa Arora was asked about it, she said, “We learnt about the mishap on Sunday and the schedule will be changed accordingly. We will resume work on Rajkummar’s portions as soon as he recovers as he has combination scenes with both Anil sir and Aishwarya. Our earlier plan was to wrap up by November. Now, we will know on Tuesday how much time he will need to recover. For now, we will finish the solo portions with Anil sir, Aishwarya and the other actors.So the shooting is not delayed.”

When the director-choreographer Farah Khan was asked about Rao’s injury, she said that Rajkummar needs to rest for 4-5 weeks. “The doctor is confident he will be fine soon but he needs to rest for four-five weeks post-surgery to recover completely,” she said.

Talking about Fanney Khan, Rajkummar will be romancing the beautiful Aishwarya. He will be seen romancing Aishwarya on screen after Ranbir Kapoor. Well, it will be very delightful to watch this fresh pair on the silver screen.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is all set to release in April 2018.