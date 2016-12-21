Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan revealed few details about his upcoming film with Amitabh Bachchan, which is titled Thugs Of Hindostan.

During the teaser launch of Secret Superstar, Aamir confirmed that his beard look is for Thugs Of Hindostan, which is a period film. The makers will finalize the look 2 weeks before starting the 1st schedule.

The 51-year old actor said, “I am thrilled that I am working with Mr Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan. I have always wanted to work with him. It was my dream. We shall start shooting in March 2017.”

Thugs Of Hindostan is directed Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Dhoom 3. The film is slated to release on Diwali, 2018.