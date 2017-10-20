No actor can beat Aamir Khan’s choosy ways when it comes to saying yes to a script. While promoting his latest film, Secret Superstar, Aamir made yet another shocking revelation about one of the biggest releases of 2018.

Whether you believe it or not, but this is utterly true. Bollywood Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has rejected the main lead role in S. Shankar’s movie 2.0 and the reason will leave you in splits.

The actor spoke about it in a promotional interview with Komal Nahta, he said There’s a film coming robot, 2.0, I am a big fan of Shankar and I am big fan of Rajini ji. In fact, Shankar has offered me that film. Super duper Hit hai. It’s a blockbuster film. It’s going to break all records. That’s what I feel.”

On being asked about the role he was offered, “Rajini sir himself feeling that he wasn’t well so he told Shankar, please request Aamir. Rajini Sir called me up and said – Please do the film.”

So he went on to reveal why he did not do the film, “It’s a superb script and it’s going to do very well but whenever I used to shut my eyes, I used to see Rajini sir in that role. I could not see myself. Mere se emotionally Nahi ho raha tha. Emotionally, when I used to think of the film, think of the scene, Rajini sir used to come in my head. I could not imagine myself doing it. Then I told Shankar, won’t be able to do it. Only Rajini sir can do it. He is irreplaceable. At least I will not be able to do it. I can only imagine Rajini sir in this. See, he had also done the first part, I had seen the first part and I loved it. I am huge fan of Rajini sir, his whole performance and the way he had created that character had got imprinted in my mind. So Part 2, when I am reading the lines, I am only imagining Rajini sir! I cannot imagine myself only so I didn’t do it. and it’s not a tough decision for me. I know it’s going to be the biggest hit in all languages.”

Watch the video here:

.@aamir_khan on why he turned down #2Point0. He says the film has blockbuster written all over. @2Point0movie pic.twitter.com/IxrlZNyGXD — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) October 19, 2017

2.0 has been shot in 3D and it cost around 350 crores, which means it is the costliest film ever made in India. Apart from Rajini sir, this film also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in a lead role. In this film, Akshay will essay a negative role and it is his first Tamil debut.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, the music of this film is being helmed by A. R. Rahman. It is releasing in 15 different languages across the world.