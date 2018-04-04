Kirti Kulhari To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Ronnie Screwvala’s Next

After her stellar performances in Pink, Indu Sarkar and to be released dark comedy Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari is all set to be seen as a pilot in a film produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on 2016 Uri attacks and stars Vicky Kaushal.

Although it is common for actors to learn a new skill for a role, to our amazement, in order to prepare for her role, Kirti will learn to fly planes.

Talking about the preparation of her role, an elated Kirti says, “Other than learning how to shoot with a pistol, I will be taught how to operate a chopper. I don’t have enough time to learn to fly but I will understand the basics. I also plan to train for 10 days with Army men in Colaba so I get a feel of the day-to-day training. I’m really excited about the film.”