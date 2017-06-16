The first combine poster of Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Choudhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher from Indu Sarkar is here. The poster is dominated by Kriti Kulkarni.

Indu Sarkar, award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar’s film on the Indian emergency of 1975, is all set for a 28 July release.

Check out the poster here:

The poster looks picture perfect in a black and white look, Kirti Kulhari character which dominates the poster is highlighted in red to look more catchy. The red color in the poster might also symbolize blood.

As it inches closer to the release, the buzz around the film has shot up after actor Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted out his look in the film. Mukesh plays the role of Indian politician Sanjay Gandhi. Supriya Vinod will be playing former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in the film. Both the actors looked unrecognizable in a photo that was released by the team of Indu Sarkar.

Since Indu Sarkar is a highly political piece of work set in a very important era of Indian politics, it will be interesting to see how people react to it.

Trending:

The 1st look poster of the film featured Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury depicting the three lions of Satyamev Jayate icon, as they stand fearlessly above the Parliament of India. The poster further gives us a glimpse of the dark days of the Emergency. The tagline of the film reads, “Against the system.. For the nation!”

Speaking on the issue, Bhandarkar said “Indu Sarkar is definitely on Emergency. One should wait for the trailers to know the political reaction about it.”

The trailer of the film will be out today! Stay tuned!