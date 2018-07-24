Kirik Party Remake: Jacqueline Fernandez To Romance Kartik Aaryan?

The remake of Kirik Party, one of the highest grossing Kannada films which ran in cinemas for an impressive 150 days, will have Jacqueline Fernandez playing the female lead alongside Kartik Aaryan, according to reports.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Kartik Aaryan would be playing the male lead potraying the role played by Rakhsit Shetty in the original.

Now, reports speculate that Jacqueline Fernandez may be take up Rashmika Mandanna’s role. If the reports stand true, it will be Aaryan and Fernandez’s first movie together.

The Hindi Remake of Kirik Party will revolve around a romantic plot showcasing how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man. The film also promises sensational chartbuster music and will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions & Vrithika Laykar. The shoot for the movie is expected to begin in October and the film will be ready to hit the screens next year.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen with Kriti Sanon in their next film titled Luka Chuppi. “Next #LukaChuppi. Super excited,” Kartik, who is fresh off the success of “Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety”, tweeted recently. Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura in the upcoming film. His co-star Kriti tweeted: “‘Luka Chuppi’. Super excited for this one! March 2019.” Kriti plays a Mathura girl who had gone to Delhi to study and now is back in her hometown.