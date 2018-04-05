Kiran Rao: “I Think A Lot Of People Forget How Much Women Do”

Filmmaker Kiran Rao says she is extremely interested in women’s issues, particularly the lack of control over their own lives and choices. Rao has supported socially relevant films like Secret Superstar and Dangal.

If given a choice, which social issue would she like to make her next film on, Rao told IANS: “I am very interested in women’s issues, particularly the lack that women have in control over their own lives and choices.”

“What I find the most disturbing is the fact that most people feel that women need to contribute more to the GDP and be brought into the net of people who contribute financially. I think a lot of people forget how much women do – whether they are working in homes, looking after families or unpaid labour in agriculture and in many other spaces.”

When she makes films, she thinks a lot about “women who both don’t have a choice in their lives and are forced then to do labour without any pay and have no control over decision making in what they earn”.

Most of the women filmmakers make movies that are socially relevant. Does she think this inclination has anything to do with gender?

“I don’t think only women are capable of being socially aware or gender sensitive. In fact, there is a lot more need for men who represent most filmmakers in commercial cinema to look at things with a lens in gender sensitivity.