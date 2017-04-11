Kim Sharma rubbishes reports about marriage problems

Actress Kim Sharma on Monday said she “can’t wrap her head around” reports about her alleged broken marriage and personal life.

According to recent reports, Kim’s marriage to Kenyan business tycoon Ali Punjani, whom she married in 2010, is over and she has relocated to Mumbai to financially re-establish her career. If reports are to be believed, the actress’ husband has allegedly left her for another woman. She is reportedly planning to set up her own business in Mumbai.

The actress took to Twitter to rubbish reports, which are doing the rounds about her personal life. Kim tweeted: “I can’t wrap my head around all these different angles and ‘groundbreaking’ details everyone seems to know so much about.”

“There is much ado about nothing.”

Model turned actress Kim Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein in 2000 grabbed eyeballs in the role of Sanjana. Kim, who was paired opposite Jugal Hansraj in the Aditya Chopra helmed romantic drama, has worked in several films after that. She has featured in movies like Fida (2004), Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002), Nehlle Pe Dehlla (2007), Tom, Dick, and Harry (2006), Money Hai Toh Honey Hai (2008), Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana (2006) and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story (2005) among others. However, none of her films has been able to establish her name among the A-lister actresses of B-Town. She was last seen in an item number in S. S. Rajamouli’s 2009 Telugu movie Magadheera.

B-Town hottie Kim Sharma reportedly dated her husband Ali Punjani for a week or so before deciding to tie the knot with him. She was reportedly the CEO of Punjani’s chain of hotels in Kenya. The actress vanished from the Bollywood scene after her wedding in 2010. We are wondering if she is planning to make a comeback to Bollywood anytime soon!