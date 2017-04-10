Kim Sharma back in Mumbai post separation from husband?

Mohabbatein fame actress Kim Sharma is reportedly back in India after separation from her husband. The actress tied the knot in 2010 with business tycoon Ali Punjani and shifted to Kenya. She was allegedly also the CEO of Punjani’s chain of hotels there. However, reports claim that her husband has dumped her for another woman and the actress, who is left with no money, has come back to India and trying to set up a business in Mumbai.

A source told DNA, “Ali left Kim as he got attracted to another woman. The irony is that when Ali met Kim, he was plump and not great-looking but now because he is in love, he has lost weight and looking great. But Kim is left with no money or financial security. Right now, she is looking to establish her business in Mumbai to provide for herself financially. She is now a brand strategist and goes by the name Kimi Sharma (her real name). Kimi didn’t just leave their home in Kenya behind, but her job as the CEO of Punjani’s chain of hotels as well.”

Model turned actress Kim Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein in 2000 grabbed eyeballs in the role of Sanjana. Kim, who was paired opposite Jugal Hansraj in the Aditya Chopra helmed romantic drama, has worked in several films after that. She has featured in movies like Fida (2004), Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002), Nehlle Pe Dehlla (2007), Tom, Dick, and Harry (2006), Money Hai Toh Honey Hai (2008), Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana (2006) and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story (2005) among others.

However, none of her films has been able to establish her name among the A-lister actresses of B-Town. She was last seen in an item number in S. S. Rajamouli’s 2009 Telugu movie Magadheera.