As we all know Kiku Sharda has been an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show. He is popular for playing characters like Palak, Bachcha Yadav and Lachcha on TV. This is probably for the first time that actor and comedian Kiku Sharda is enjoying not being very busy as ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is off air due to Kapil Sharma’s illness.

According to interview with Times Of India, the actor stated that the show will be back with a bang. He also cleared the air that while there are a lot of speculation going around the return of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, he can assure that the team will resume shooting very soon.

“I would just want to say that we will be back soon. I don’t know by when, but it will be very soon we will be coming up with a show. Hum to shoot karte hai toh teen din baad telecast ho jata hai, so the day we start shooting, it will be out within few days,” says Kiku.

Trending :

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air last month after many reports on Kapil’s illness and his popular fallout with one of the cast of the show, Sunil Grover. Without commenting much on Kapil-Sunil fallout, Kiku said, “Everything that happened did burden Kapil. Our work is to make people laugh and when something happens in our personal life that does affect our work. I think Kapil was overworked because he was simultaneously working on a film and a TV show. He used to come to show sets, shoot for two days and go back to his film shooting. He is the producer of the film and the co-producer of the show also. So there is too much burden on his shoulders; he is not just an actor taking care of his acting work, he has to manage the business and there is a lot of pressure on him. Once his film releases, he will be little more relaxed. Kapil is giving time to his health and I haven’t spoken to him lately as it is important for him to take rest right now. I genuinely want him to take this time off so that he comes back stronger. Our team is all set and waiting that as soon as Kapil gets well we will start shooting.”

We hope the team is back with the show son since the fans are eagerly waiting!