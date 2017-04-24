The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Abijit Ganguly accuses Kiku Sharda of copying his joke

Well, here it is again, the newest controversy of The Kapil Sharma Show. From internal fights between colleagues to Kapil’s poor behavior on set, we have heard it all till now. The latest news although, comes across as shock for most of us.

Comedian Kiku Sharda, who continues to perform in Kapil’s show, even after the exit of Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar, has been the new target. Kiku has been accused of stealing a joke by a stand-up comedian.

Delhi based stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly, complained that the show has lifted one of his popular jokes. He even shared the link of his YouTube video which has him crack the same joke and it had been posted on April 9th.

He took to Facebook, sharing that his content has been plagiarized. In the post, stated, “Important – Lifting of Joke/Plagiarism by The Kapil Sharma Show

Please share this so that it reaches the folks at The Kapil Sharma’s Show or Sony Entrainment Television.

I had released a stand-up bit on Youtube and FB on ‘having an elder brother’ around two weeks back. One of the jokes in the routine is an observational joke on how from from Kapil Dev to Zaheer Khan (citing some other names, such as Harbhajan Singh, Srinath, Kumble) all successful Indian bowlers have been co-incidentally younger brothers, leading to the punch of ‘Do you realise how weird it is that India’s bowling strength depends on the fact that elder brothers never let younger brothers ever bat’. I have been doing this bit for over three years now and most people who have ever been to my show in the last three, would have heard this. And modesty aside, many have told me that this was one of their favourite jokes.

Yesterday, at around 10:30 PM, I suddenly got a message from a friend on FB who said that my younger brother bowler joke had been lifted in The Kapil Sharma Show.”

Previously, Kapil Sharma’s team has been accused of plagiarism for his 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. It was served papers for being lifted from a 2008 Kannada film according to IANS.

Kapil and his team is yet to react on the same.