After A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka Chopra To Star In Isn’t It Romantic?

Priyanka Chopra, who’s currently busy shooting for her second Hollywood film titled A Kid Like Jake is all set to star in her third Hollywood film titled Isn’t It Romantic?

The film is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson (“A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas,” “The Final Girls”) and features Rebel Wilson (“How to Be Single,” the “Pitch Perfect” films), Liam Hemsworth (the “Hunger Games” films), Adam Devine (“The Intern,” the “Pitch Perfect” films) in lead roles.

Wilson stars as Natalie, alongside Liam Hemsworth as Blake, a handsome client; Adam Devine, as her earnest best friend, Josh; and Priyanka Chopra as yoga ambassador Isabella.

The film is set for release beginning Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

PeeCee was last seen in Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The film tanked miserably at the box office but Priyanka acting was praised by the Hollywood and Bollywood critics. The actress gained popularity in the west with her popular TV show Quantico. The show is all set to have the third season with the actress.

Her second film A Kid Like Jake is based on the play written by Daniel Pearle, which tells the story of a young four-year-old boy, Jake who appears to favour Cinderella dresses and toys for girls. His parents, played by Claire Danes and Jim Parsons, hope to get him into an elite, New York City private school and can’t afford the hefty price tag. The school’s director, portrayed by Octavia Spencer, encourages them to play up their son’s interest in feminine things in hopes to land a scholarship.

Priyanka was last seen walking the streets of Paris like a boss. She attended Parish Couture Week and turned heads with her Mean Girls pose with her girlfriends.

Congrats PeeCee for your third Holywood film!