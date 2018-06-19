Kiara Advani: “I Was Particular About My Skin Even When I Was Not An Actress”

Actress Kiara Advani, who features in one of the segments of “Lust Stories” anthology, says that she was very particular about her skin and fitness even before entering the film industry.

“For me personally, it’s about taking care of myself. I think even if I wasn’t an actress I would be just as particular about my fitness regime and my skincare regime,” Kiara said in a statement to IANS.

“I believe good skin is very important, so using the right moisturiser and following a good skincare regime is very important. Just like following a good diet and having an exercise routine,” added the Pond’s brand ambassador.

So how she finds time to take care of her skin?

“It’s very important to take care of your skin, and no matter how busy you get, no matter what industry you work in, it’s something that we shouldn’t ignore. Good skin needs care and maintenance and it starts with basic cleansing and moisturizing, I ensure that my moisturiser has the essentials like Vitamin E and I prefer wearing something light and good for all seasons.” she said.

“Lust Stories”, an Indian anthology film, consists of four short film segments directed by four different directors: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.