Star kids and glamour are two different sides of the same coin. Latest is, Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor’s bikini pictures are going viral. It has really become too easy for things to viral in this industry.

Khushi Kapoor, younger daughter of Sridevi is now interested in modelling. Sridevi revealed in a recent interview how Khushi once wanted to become a Doctor. Then her ambitions changed and decided to become a Lawyer and now she’s all interested in Modelling.

“Khushi is not participating in any kind of dance class or any show. It is not at all true. We are really surprised… where this came from,” Sridevi told IANS here while promoting her forthcoming movie “Mom“.

She added: “The other day, we were laughing at the rumour. My daughter came and asked ‘Where is this rumour coming from mumma?’ I said ‘This rumour came out of the blue’.”

What about her elder daughter Jhanvi’s Bollywood debut?

“You will know when it will happen,” said the mother of two.

Trending :

Describing her relationship with her daughters, she said: “I am not possessive, but very protective. We are more like friends, share and discuss everything.”

Khushi’s elder sister Jhanvi Kapoor is all set for her Bollywood debut in Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairaat to be helmed by Karan Johar.

Jhanvi was restricted from exposing her glamorous avatar to paparazzi. “The filmmaker has instructed Sridevi’s daughter to make her paparazzi appearances in traditional clothes as much as possible, as her character in the film is going to be traditional,” DNA quoted a source as saying.