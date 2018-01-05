This year is all about Akshay Kumar. He has proved himself to be a sure shot box office success formula for his films. Since the last two years, his movies be it Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom or this year’s release Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha all have entered the 100 crore club. Among all the Bollywood superstars, Akshay Kumar is jam-packed with the most number of upcoming movies for the next two years from 2018 and 2019.

With his movie Padman releasing this month, which is a biographical drama about a social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented and provides low-cost sanitary napkins to poor women in rural areas, here is another treat for his fans.

Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always 🙏🏻 @dharmamovies@iAmAzure @SinghAnurag79 pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018

Introducing to you the first look of Akshay Kumar from his upcoming movie Kesari. A joint venture of Karan Johar and Akshay together, the movie speaks about the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi fought between the Sikh soldiers and Pashtun Orakzai. Akshay will portray the role of Commander Havildar Ishar Singh and is directed by Anurag Singh. Must say he looks really charming and totally in character. Dorning a turban and with a long beard and intense look in his eyes, he seems to be doing real justice to the character of Commander Singh.

Trending

Nothing is official yet, but Parineeti Chopra might star opposite Akshay in the film. Earlier producer-director Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the movie and its release date i.e. Holi 2019.