Kerala Floods: Sushant Singh Rajput Donates 1 Crore On Plea By An Instagram User!

The entire country has turned upside down to help victims of the Kerala floods. Various celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez & others have donated towards the relief fund. Now, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput has donated a huge amount of 1 crore on plea by an Instagram user.

A user had tagged Sushant Singh Rajput, and told him that he wants to help the victims but doesn’t have the money to do so.

He wrote, “@sushantsinghrajput I don’t have money but I want to donate some floods, how can I donate please tell mee”.

Sushant replied, “I will donate 1 crore on your name, make sure that it reaches directly to our friends out their needing it and post it on my Instagram thanking you to make me do this. Thank you so much for wanting to…”

The actor then made a transaction of Rs. 1 crore and also shared a screenshot with the user through a direct message. Sushant also posted the picture on his Instagram account.

He captioned the picture, “As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66 , what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. FLY Cheers #MyKerala”

This surely was a noble act not every celebrity would have a big heart to do. We respect Sushant for his act and are sure that a lot of other celebrities and citizens would take this as a inspration and make contribution from their end too!

#StandWithKerala