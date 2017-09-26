Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut has been in news for quite some time now and when the diva is ready to showcase her acting skills opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, rumours of her throwing tantrums on sets have started making headlines.

There have been reports of Sara, who is the daughter of ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, being fussy about her looks and makeup in the upcoming movie Kedarnath, which is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, The newbie is not just reportedly throwing tantrums, quite like more suggests Saif was wont to do many years ago, but she has also been arriving late on the sets on a daily basis.

“She wants to be sure about her look in her debut movie, and hence she wants her make up and dress to be fine. Therefore she is taking a longer time to get ready. She gets multiple changes made to her look. She clicks pictures and sends it to someone and then suggests changes to her look according to the responses she gets,” says a source from the sets. And that’s the reason the source attributes to the delay in shoot timings of the movie.

However, according to a recent report in The Indian Express, Producer Arjun N Kapoor has spoken about these rumours, He says, “Sara is a director’s actor. She completely follows the vision that Abhishek Kapoor has for her and her character in the film. I guess that’s the reason why she chose the best from the many offers that we know were coming her way.”

He also added, “These reports are not just incorrect, but also malicious towards our young actress who is extremely professional. Sara is giving her 100 percent to the film.”

Also talking about Sara canning the first shot, Arjun said, “She got it right in the first take, but we of course, shot it a number of times for details and continuity. Everyone on the sets stopped to watch her perform. For someone who is doing her first film, she was very comfortable in front of the camera and a big outdoor unit.”

He also said that Sara is easily the perfect actor to play the lead female in ‘Kedarnath’ opposite Sushant. “Sara is a beautiful mix of innocence and talent. She is an intelligent girl, well-read and educated, she knows how the industry functions but she is not afraid to work hard and ask questions, which is just what we needed for Kedarnath. She has totally won over the crew of the film already.”