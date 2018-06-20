Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor Wrapped Up Sushant Singh Rajput’s Shoot In Just 34 Days!

Director Abhishek Kapoor and the lead actor of his upcoming next Kedarnath Sushant Singh Rajput has done a commendable task by wrapping up a shoot in just 34 days.

Abhishek Kapoor has been seen constantly shooting for the film with Sushant for the past few days. Their packed schedule recently came to an end emerging to be the fastest that somebody has finished shooting for a film.

The actor finished his slot of Kedarnath shoot in the city last week, post which the team celebrated the wrap on sets. Pictures and videos of the wrap-up party surfaced on the internet turning viral in no time.

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen a never seen avatar which is probably the most challenging role for the actor mentally and physically.

After Kai Po Che, the duo will be coming together again in the much talked about movie Kedarnath. The actor and the director left no stones unturned during prepping and shooting of the film.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion, and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

The film feature Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is all set to release on 30th November 2018.